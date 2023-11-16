Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh is all set to undergo polls on Friday and ahead of it the polling materials were distributed to the election officials for seven assembly seats in the state capital Bhopal at Lal Parade ground here on Thursday.

According to an official release, all the polling teams will reach the polling stations by evening and take charge. There will be four members deployed in one polling team. There are a total of 2049 polling stations in seven assembly constituencies in Bhopal.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2023: Toxic Foam on Yamuna River Will Be Cleared in One or Two Days, Says Delhi Minister Atishi (Watch Video).

Of these, a maximum 373 polling stations are in Govindpura assembly constituency. Similarly, 270 in Berasia, 246 in Bhopal Uttar, 332 in Narela, 235 in Bhopal Dakshin Paschim, 245 in Bhopal Madhya and 348 polling stations in Huzur assembly constituency.

Apart from this, there are a total of 20,87,032 voters in the district which include 10,74,056 male, 10,12,804 female and 172 other voters. Maximum 3,93,213 voters are in Govindpura assembly constituency. Similarly, 2,48,097 in Berasia, 2,45,386 in Bhopal Uttar, 3,49,123 in Narela, 2,32,953 in Bhopal Dakshin Paschim, 2,47,454 in Bhopal Madhya and 3,70,806 voters in Huzur.

Also Read | India Not Ruling Out Investigation Into Canada's Allegations Over Khalistani Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing, but Wants Evidence, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

There are 510 critical polling stations in the district. There will be webcasting of 1044 polling stations and videography of 125 polling stations and along with this, there are also 46 vulnerable polling stations in the district. 510 micro observers will be deployed in the polling stations of the assembly constituencies and 185 sector officers have been deployed, the release added.

Besides, 2049 EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) and VVPAT machines will be used in all seven assembly constituencies and apart from it, there will be 20 percent CU (Control Unit), 20 percent BU (Ballot Unit) and 30 percent VVPAT in reserve, it added, elaborating that there are 300 model polling stations and 111 women polling stations have been established in the district. A total of 2254 polling parties, including reserve teams have been deployed to conduct the voting.

The polling will be on Friday and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)