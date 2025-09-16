Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced financial aid for victims of the Indore accident and ordered action against the negligent officials in the matter.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. He also stated that the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment for those injured.

Addressing the reporters, the CM said, "The state government will provide auto rickshaws to those whose rickshaws are damaged in the accident. Rs 4 lakh will be given for each of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh will be given to each person injured, along with taking care of their full treatment. Additionally, the state government will take care of the study of those children belonging to a poor family whose father died in the accident. Since the accident was extremely tragic, I sent our Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to investigate the matter."

The Chief Minister added that in the preliminary investigation, action has been taken against a few officials, and further action will be initiated after the detailed investigation.

"In the uncontrolled truck incident in Indore on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) will be immediately transferred to Bhopal. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suresh Singh, ASI Prem Singh, Super Corridor In-charge Subedar Chandresh Maravi and Inspector Deepak Yadav have been suspended. Additionally, the four constables on duty will also be suspended," the CM said.

He further added that the constables who did good work will be rewarded, and an auto rickshaw driver, Anil Kothari, who saved four people in his rickshaw, including a 2-year-old child, will also receive a reward.

"I have issued orders to ensure that such incidents do not happen in Indore again. I have asked the Municipal Corporation and the district administration to make arrangements for stopping uncontrolled vehicles. I am very much in pain about the incident since I received news about it. We should ensure that such an accident does not occur again, and to make these arrangements, I have cancelled all my programs and come here. I met injured people undergoing treatment here and instructed the senior officials to ascertain the mistake so that it would not occur again," the CM added.

CM Yadav on Tuesday met the injured people undergoing treatment at various hospitals after the truck accident in the district and inquired about their health conditions. He also instructed the doctors to provide the best treatment to all the injured, ensuring no lapse in treatment.

The accident occurred on Kalani Nagar Road under the jurisdiction of Aerodrum Police Station in the district at around 7:30 pm on Monday. The truck allegedly hit several vehicles over a span of 500 meters, dragging a bike along in the process.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP, Crime Branch), Rajesh Dandotiya on Tuesday said that the death toll in a road accident in Indore rose to three, while 12 people sustained injuries.

"Yesterday, an accident happened at 7:30 pm, where a truck went out of control and hit several vehicles. A bike was also hit, and the petrol tank caught fire. So far, three people have died in the accident, and 12 are injured. Three deceased people have been identified as Kailashchand, Lakshmichand and Mahesh. Police are monitoring the treatment of the injured people," the Additional DCP said.(ANI)

