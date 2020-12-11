Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the government is taking strict action against drugs mafias.

Chouhan said the state government will take action on all kinds of mafias.

Also Read | David and Goliath Films and Lal Bhatia Are Helping Budding Singers Reach Out to the Audience.

While talking about drug mafias, he said they supply drugs from different states to Indore. The action will be taken on gyms, clubs, and other institutions involved in the supply of drugs, said the Chief Minister.

Chouhan virtually inaugurated a de-addiction center in Indore, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present there. Chouhan also flagged off a mobile de-addiction centre started by the district admission.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Power Render Images Leaked Online Ahead Of India Launch.

The Municipal Corporation of Indore on Friday has taken action over two drug peddlers and demolished their houses.

The police also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to grab the drugs mafia and peddlers.

At the same time, the drug-addicted persons will be sent to de-addiction centers, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)