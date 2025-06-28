Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a Devi Ahilyabai Nari Shakti Sammelan organised in Niwari district on Saturday and performed bhoomi pujan and inauguration of various development works worth Rs 109 crore.

CM Yadav also distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes on the occasion.

Addressing the program, the Chief Minister announced to gradually increase the monthly aid of Ladli Behna Yojana to Rs 3000 by year 2028, emphasising that the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna Yojana would receive Rs 1500 a month from Diwali this year.

"We used to give a monthly aid of Rs 1000 to Ladli Behnas and then Rs 250 was increased, making Rs 1250 a month. Now, we will give an additional Rs 250 on the occasion of the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival. After that we are planning to provide Rs 1500 monthly from Diwali this year. You don't have to worry, we will increase Rs 250 further next year and similarly in the coming years. Gradually, we will increase the monthly aid to Rs 3000 to Ladli Behnas by 2028," the Chief Minister said.

"With the blessing of the almighty, there will be no stone left unturned in our government for the development of the state. Additionally, our government has decided to give separate Rs 5000 a month to women who show their interest in working in a ready-made-garment unit or any other factory," he added. (ANI)

