Sri Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday participated in the Atal Jyoti Sandesh Yatra programme in Dharmavaram, located in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh.

The programme was held to mark the beginning of a 15-day yatra organised to commemorate the birth centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, CM Yadav congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party for launching the yatra and said that it reflects the values and vision inspired by Vajpayee. He highlighted that the yatra would cover nearly 20 districts and conclude on 25 December in Amaravati.

"I extend my greetings to Bharatiya Janata Party for the commencement of this 15-day yatra which is being taken out on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary year. Andhra Pradesh minister Satya Kumar Yadav and BJP State President P.V.N. Madhav are going to accompany the Yatra. The Yatra will pass through around 20 districts and it will conclude on December 25, in Amaravati," CM Yadav said.

He further added, "The life of former PM Vajpayee was amazing. He played the role of Leader of opposition (LoP) very strongly. His tenure as the PM was also wonderful. I feel very fortunate that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He served the nation in such a manner that every child of the country would never forget his contribution."

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was elected prime minister three times. He was the first non-Congress leader to complete a full term in office.

He served briefly from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and then from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. Vajpayee also served as India's External Affairs Minister from 1977 to 1979 in the cabinet of Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

The veteran leader, poet and statesman passed away at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

