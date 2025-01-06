Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid obeisance at a Gurudwara in Bhopal on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh on Monday and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

CM Yadav also attended a program organised on the occasion and addressed the public, saying the life journey of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is inspirational for all.

"The entire nation bows down to the sacrifice of four Sahibzadas and family of Guru Gobind Singh to protect the pride of the country and religion... The life journey of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who sacrificed his family against foreign invaders for the self-respect and culture of the country, is inspirational for all. He established the Khalsa Panth and gave a message that it was necessary to fight bravely for the country and culture," the CM said.

His effort to save religion, culture and history is an effective and incomparable example in front of the whole world. His martyrdom will be remembered in every era and every period, the chief minister added.

"Guru Gobind Singh was fortunate that even the youngest child in his family had a feeling of pride for the country, religion and culture and was ready to sacrifice for the religion and life values. Guru Gobind Singh tried to find answers to many spiritual questions. He collected the holy sayings of all the Gurus and gave the Guru Granth Sahib the form of the guide of the sect," the CM said.

Additionally, CM Yadav added that the story of the sacrifice of Sahibzadas would be included in the school curriculum in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas on the day of martyrdom of brave children. (ANI)

