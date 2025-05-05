KREA AI has introduced two features that can make image creation easier and fun. The first one is GPT Paint. Users can prompt ChatGPT visually through edit marks, basic shapes, notes, and reference images. The tool is now available in Krea Image. The second feature is called GPT Presets. It will allow users to create fun and creative images like turning yourself into an action figure, building 3D logos, or mixing images into a comic strip. GPT Presets is available now in Krea Image with ChatGPT model. Grok Voice Mode New Update Coming Soon: Elon Musk’s xAI To Offer Improvement in Voices Ara and Rex for SuperGrok Users on iOS and Android.

KREA AI Introduces GPT Paint

introducing GPT Paint. now you can prompt ChatGPT visually through edit marks, basic shapes, notes, and reference images. available now on Krea Image. pic.twitter.com/oHiPIedUNz — KREA AI (@krea_ai) May 1, 2025

KREA AI Introduces GPT Presets

introducing GPT Presets. turn yourself into an action figure, create realistic 3D logos, or even combine images into comic strips! available now in Krea Image with ChatGPT model. pic.twitter.com/80IjLdQnUw — KREA AI (@krea_ai) May 2, 2025

