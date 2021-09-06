Indore, Sep 6 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress used the postal department's 'My Stamp Scheme' to get two stamps printed on rising LPG cylinder prices and inflation and issued them on Monday here as part of the party's protest against the Narendra Modi government.

Also Read | Vivo X70 Series Global Launch Postponed, Check New Launch Date Here.

While one Rs 5 stamp had a man carrying an LPG cylinder, the other, also of the same amount, had a caption which claimed that prices of the kitchen essential would soon cross the Rs 1,000.

Also Read | Javed Akhtar’s Taliban-RSS Remarks Aimed at Creating Confusion in Society: VHP; Seeks Action.

The two stamps, which were issued at a press conference in the presence of senior leader Sajjan Singh Verma, have been printed as per the Department of Posts 'My Stamp Scheme' after paying mandated charges, Congress secretary Vivek Khandelwal told reporters.

He said Congress party workers, as part of the protest against rising fuel prices and inflation, will now send letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by pasting these two stamps.

Meanwhile, a postal department official said information had been sought on the two stamps presented before the media by the Congress.

Under the 'My Stamp' scheme, people can get personalized stamps printed by paying designated charges on subjects like loved ones, heritage buildings, symbols etc, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)