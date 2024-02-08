Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party on Thursday met Governor Mangubhai Patel alleging that the Mohan Yadav-led state government was ignoring Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) and MLAs and treating them in a biased manner.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and Congress MLAs also submitted a letter to the Governor stating Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sought proposals for development works upto Rs 50 crore from only BJP MPs and upto Rs 15 crore from only BJP MLAs. The CM did not seek proposals from the Congress' public representatives.

A copy of the letter which is with ANI read, "Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sought proposals for development worth upto Rs 50 crore from BJP MPs and upto Rs 15 crore from BJP MLAs. Proposals for development works have not been sought from Congress MPs and MLAs. Seeking proposals for development works only from BJP MPs and MLAs and ignoring Congress MPs and MLAs is biased."

"You are requested to please protect the Congress public representatives by taking immediate action against the bias being shown by the Chief Minister and violation of the oath taken by him (CM)," the letter further read.

Meanwhile, Singhar told ANI, "The Chief Minister belongs to the state, not to any party. The MLAs are public representatives, they win elections from any party but are the servants of the public. I want to say that you (CM Yadav) want to give Rs 15 crore to Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, would you not want to give it to a Congress MLA? Are there no public in their area? Don't the public in those areas want ponds, roads, electricity and hospitals? Why are they (the public) being made fun of?"

"This is a violation of the rights of the MLAs and we have made a request regarding this to the governor. He assured us that he will talk to the state government," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

