Jabalpur, June 25: A couple and their 10-year-old son were found hanging in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday, police said. The bodies of Ravi Burman (40), his wife Poonam (35) and their son Aryan (10) were found hanging in their house in Rampur Chappar locality under Gorakhpur police station limits during the day, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Pratishtha Rathore said.

The deaths came to light when the deceased man's brother Santosh Burman, who lives in the neighbourhood contacted the police after the family did not answer the door, she said.

According to Santosh, the family was last seen on Friday, the official said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the scene. As per preliminary information, Ravi worked as a medical representative, while Poonam was a housewife, she said. The forensic team is examining the scene. The police probe is underway to ascertain the reason for the deaths, Rathore said.

