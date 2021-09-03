Bhopal, Sep 3 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NTPC Limited for setting up an industrial training institute (ITI) at a village in Khargone district.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Wide Cracks Reported In Sainrathi Village of Pithoragarh District; Over 80 Villagers Shifted to Safe Locations.

The MoU was signed between NTPC Limited and the state department of technical education, skill development and employment for setting up an ITI at Bediya village in Sanawad tehsil, an official said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi To Begin 3-Day Visit to Poll Bound State From Ayodhya on September 7.

As per the MoU, NTPC will allocate its community development budget of Rs 13.70 crore towards infrastructure, building, workshop, hostel, staff quarters, furniture, lab equipment, machinery, landscaping etc, a release stated.

The ITI, which will be run by the state government, will impart training for six trades such as electricals, fitting, welding, motor mechanics, refrigeration and air conditioning, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)