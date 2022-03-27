Jabalpur, Mar 27 (PTI) A man was tied to a pole by the road in a marketplace in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district and beaten up for allegedly stealing a bicycle, police said on Sunday.

A video of the incident, which took place in Omti police station limits on Saturday night, soon went viral on social media.

"An inebriated Ashraf Ansari was caught while trying to steal a bicycle by two persons identified as Mohsin Khan and Faizan Khan. The duo tied Ansari to a pole and beat him up. Ashraf has some four to five theft cases against his name," Omti police station in charge SPS Baghel said.

A police team arrived at the spot and freed Ashraf, while Mohsin and Faizan were arrested some time later, he added.

