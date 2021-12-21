Rewa, Dec 21 (PTI) A person with disability (PwD) allegedly chopped off a hand and leg of his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Lalli Kori (30) had returned to her home in Sendura village under Kurchliyan police station limits from Gujarat on Sunday and soon had an argument with her husband Ramkalesh Kori, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar Verma.

"He convinced her to go with him to the fields some time after the argument. There, he attacked her with a sharp tool and severed her hand and leg. She was admitted in Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa and underwent surgery on Monday night," the Additional SP informed.

Ramkalesh, who has a hand disability, was arrested and, prima facie, it seems the incident was the result of a domestic feud, he added.

