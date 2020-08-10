Gwalior, Aug 10 (PTI) A 55-year-old COVID-19 patient was on Monday injured after jumping off the third floor of a hospital in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

He also slit the veins of his wrist before jumping from the super specialty hospital in Gajra Raja Medical College in the afternoon, said Kampu police station in charge KN Tripathi.

Also Read | Mobile Scams: Avoid Receiving Normal/Whatsapp Calls from Numbers Starting With +92, Cyber Dost Issues Alert.

"He was saved because he did not land on the ground but on top of a tin-shed covering the generator set. He has received injuries. A guard saw him first," the official said.

Tripathi informed that the man had been admitted in the COVID-19 facility on August 8, adding that he did not appear to be mentally sound.

Also Read | Dharavi in Mumbai Reports 9 New Cases Today, Total number Rises to 2,626: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)