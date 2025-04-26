Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): In the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Madhya Pradesh police have issued an order to identify Pakistani nationals holding short-term visas and instruct them to leave the nation by tomorrow, an official said on Saturday.

Additionally, those individuals who came to India on medical grounds have been granted an extension of 48 hours, allowing their visas to remain valid until April 29, he added.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has given clear instructions regarding the visas of Pakistani nationals that all the short-term visas, except diplomatic/official and long-term visas, should be considered cancelled and their deadline to leave the nation is April 27. Additionally, those who are here on medical grounds have been given a relief of 48 hours and their visas will be valid till April 29. An order has been issued to strictly follow these instructions and it is being strictly followed in Bhopal as well," Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanchari Mishra told ANI.

The officer further stated that records are being updated to inform Pakistani nationals, and legal formalities have already been started in the city.

"There are around three-four Pakistani nationals here in Bhopal who are on short term visas. The records are being further updated and people who are above 80 years old or younger than 5 years old are also being updated in the list. The legal process has been started and notices will be served to them," he added.

Similarly, Indore Police have also identified Pakistani nationals residing in the district and served notices to them to leave the country by April 27. According to information, there are around 16 people having short-term visas in the district, which includes elderly persons as well.

"According to the instructions of the Government of India and the State Government, all the visas of Pakistani nationals except long-term visas and diplomatic/official visas have been revoked. They have been given until April 27 to leave the nation. Besides, those who are on medical visas are given time till April 29. The list of those people have been prepared and they have to leave the country by the deadline declared. We have made all the preparations to depart them from the country," said Santosh Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police (CP), Indore. (ANI)

