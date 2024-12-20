Bhopal, December 20: Madhya Pradesh police and Income Tax officials recovered 52 kg of gold worth over Rs 40 crores and Rs 9.86 crores cash from an abandoned car in state capital Bhopal on Thursday late at night, a police official said on Friday.

The case was parked abandoned near Mendori-Kushalpur road under the jurisdiction of Ratibad police station limits in the state capital. On getting the information, the police reached the spot, seized the amount and an investigation into the matter was underway, the police added. Bhopal Shocker: ASI Kills Wife, Sister-in-Law, Police Conduct Searches at Multiple Locations.

Car Found Abandoned in Jungle of Mendori

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Visual of the car from which the Bhopal Police and Income Tax seized 52 kg of gold and bundles of money The car was found abandoned in the jungle of Mendori in the Ratibad area. Police and Income Tax are trying to find out who left the money and gold… https://t.co/ZgT17Ubcce pic.twitter.com/fqhhzMSJMJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2024

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Bhopal Zone-1), Priyanka Shukla told ANI, "On Thursday night, we received information that there is an abandoned car near Mendori-Kushalpur road under Ratibad police station limits. Acting on it, the police reached the spot and found that there were around seven-eight bags inside the car. It was suspected that due to the raid action of IT and other departments in the last a few days, someone might have left its property there."

Later, the police informed the Income Tax Department about the matter, following which the officials reached the spot, broke the glass of the vehicle and took out the bags kept inside the car, the officer said. Bhopal: Doctor Allegedly Refuses To Treat Muslim Patient, Threatens To Implicate His Son in False Religious Conversion Case in Madhya Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

"When the bags were checked, around 52 kg of gold worth around Rs 40 crores and around Rs 9.86 crores of cash money was recovered from it. Further action was being taken by the IT department," she added.

The officer further said that the car contained the number plate MP 07 (Gwalior RTO) registered in the name of Chetan Singh, who is originally a resident of Gwalior and currently living in Bhopal. An investigation into the matter is underway.

