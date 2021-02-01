Bhopal, Jan 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Sunday rose to 2,55,112 after the state recorded 226 fresh cases, a health official said.

With three more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll rose to 3,810, he said.

A total of 318 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's overall recovery count to 2,48,637.

Bhopal, Gwalior and Damoh reported one death each, the official said.

Of the 226 new cases, Indore accounted for 57 and Bhopal 54.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,490, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,535 with 611 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 796 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 404.

With 18,143 tests conducted in the state in the last 24-hours, the state's overall test count rose to around 53.61 lakh.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,55,112, new cases 226, death toll 3,810, recovered 2,48,637, active cases 2,665, number of tests so far 53,61,905.

