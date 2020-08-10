Panna (MP), Aug 10 (PTI) A tiger was killed in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve after it intruded into the mating session of two big cats and picked up a fight, an official said on Monday.

The carcass of tiger P-123 was found floating in Ken river near Pathai camp under Hinauta range on Sunday evening, PTR field director K S Bhadoriya said.

"A forest guard on Friday saw tiger P-431 and tigress T-6 mating near Ken river in Sakra in Jhalar beat of PTR's Gahrighat range. Tiger P-123 reached the spot and started fighting with P-431 in the river," he said.

"When senior officials reached the spot, tiger P-431 and tigress T-6 were around but P-123 was missing as it had been killed and its carcass washed away in the river," he added.

He said the post mortem revealed signs of the fight between the two tigers, adding that the carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines.

This is the third tiger death in PTR in the last two- and-half months, the other two taking place in Majholi beat on July 27 and in Mahuamod beat on June 28.

