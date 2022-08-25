Jabalpur, Aug 25 (PTI) Two brothers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping their 16-year-old cousin, who later died of internal injuries, and their 65-year-old grandmother in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The accused, in the 21-22 age group, had allegedly thrashed the teen victim after raping her in Ranjhi recently, and she died in a hospital while undergoing treatment on August 20, Additional Superintendent of Police Dileep Shende told PTI.

"The minor girl, who had come here from Mumbai for Raksha Bandhan, was buried as she was unmarried. However, her father got suspicious over the activities of his nephews and filed a complaint with Ranjhi police station," an official said.

The victim's grandmother told police the accused had raped her as well when she tried to stop them from raping the teen girl, the official said.

The girl's post mortem report is awaited, he said, adding that the accused siblings were charged under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and arrested.

