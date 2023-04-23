Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: A 12-year-old boy drowned in the Arabian Sea behind Mahim Dargah in Maharashtra's Mumbai, officials said on Sunday.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the minor boy was rescued by a team of workers. Mumbai: Minor Boy Drowns in Arabian Sea Behind Mahim Dargah, Declared Dead After Being Shifted to Sion Hospital.

"He was immediately shifted to the Sion Hospital where the doctors declared him dead," said BMC officials said.

More details awaited.

