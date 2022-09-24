Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in central Mumbai on Saturday after her parents reprimanded her to focus more on studies, police said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Opposition, Says 'Rival Political Leaders Chronic Liars'.

Rhea Thakur, a Class 10 student, was found hanging on the terrace of a building in MHADA colony at N M Joshi Marg in the morning, an official said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: Shoe Factory at Gwalior's Tansen Nagar Ablaze, 30 Workers Evacuated.

The girl's parents alerted the police, following which the body was sent post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

The girl's parents had scolded her on Friday night, asking her to focus more on studies, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)