Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Six persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly looting gold dust worth Rs 27 lakh from employees of a jewellery firm in Matunga in Mumbai, a police official said.

An employee of the firm who had tipped off the accused about the presence of gold dust among those who were arrested, the official said.

"The gold dust was being brought to Lower Parel. The loot took place near Ramee Hotel when the staffers were on their way from Dadar to Lower Parel by taxi. The six accused stopped the vehicle, thrashed the staffers and looted gold dust in a bag with gold filing and casting gold, cumulatively weighing 35 kilograms," he said.

"The weight of the gold dust in the bag was 650 grams and was worth Rs 27 lakh. A case was lodged at Matunga police station for dacoity and other offences. CCTV footage of the area showed some of the accused had come from Dadar railway station," he said.

Based on checking of CCTV footage and technical analysis, the accused were held from Thane this afternoon, the official said.

"We recovered Rs 2 lakh cash the accused got from selling dust, 127 grams of gold and 6 kilograms of gold garbage," he said.

