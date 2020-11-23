Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Mumbai reported 800 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a drop from more than 1,000 daily infections recorded over the last three days, while 14 more patients died due to the infection, the city civic body said.

The financial capital had reported over 1,000 cases on each day between November 20and 22.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the COVID-19 tally increased to 2,76,507 with 800 new cases, while the death toll rose to 10,687 with the addition of 14 fresh fatalities.

After registering 409 cases on November 16, the lowest daily count in several months, the number of single-day infections in the city surged from the next day.

Mumbai witnessed 1,031, 1,092 and 1,135 new cases on November 20, 21 and 22, respectively.

The city has conducted 17.85 lakh COVID-19 tests since February 3.

The BMC said the number of recovered COVID-19 cases increased to 2, 52,499 with 372 more patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the civic body, the percentage of recovered COVID-19 patients went down to 91 of the total tally from 92 per cent last week.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city again crossed the 10,000-mark on Monday despite the removal of 2,390 duplicate and other town cases from the list during a reconciliation process.

According to the BMC, the city has 10,141 active COVID-19 cases at present. The number of patients under treatment had dropped to 8,474 on November 19.

The BMC said Mumbai's average doubling rate of COVID- 19 cases is 233 days, while the average growth rate is at 0.30 per cent.

Last week, theaverage doubling rate had crossed 300- day mark, while the average growth rate had dropped to 0.22 per cent.

According to the BMC's data, the city has 390 containment zones and 4,280 sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for COVID-19.

