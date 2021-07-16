Mumbai, July 16: A case of rape has been registered against Bhushan Kumar, the Managing Director of music company T-Series, confirmed the Mumbai Police on Friday.

According to the police, a 30-year-old woman has alleged that she was lured by offering to work in a T-series project and raped by Bhushan.

The case has been registered at the DN Nagar police station in Mumbai, it added. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)