Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai spiked by 1,201 on Monday, taking the total count to 85,326, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 39 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has risen to 4,935, it said.

A total of 1,269 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the recovered cases to 57,152, the BMC said in a release.

Mumbai now has 23,249 active cases. A total of 762 new suspected cases have been admitted in hospitals.

