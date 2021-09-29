Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Doctors at a private hospital here have used an advanced immunodiagnostic technique to transplant a woman's heart to a man, the medical facility has said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F42 5G To Be Launched Today in India; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

The Parel-based Global Hospital claimed it to be the first such transplantation using the technique.

Also Read | Karnataka: Baby Girl Found Abandoned With Burn Injuries All Over Her Body, Black Magic Angle Being Investigated.

The heart of a 41-year-old woman was recently transplanted to 31-year-old man, who was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular dysfunction, the hospital said in a statement.

He came to the hospital about three months back following which he underwent a pre-transplant and antibody screening and identification procedure, it said.

The hospital said the clinical outcome in man's case was "outstanding".

He was mobilised on the fourth day of operation and was good to be discharged nine days after the surgery, which generally in case of heart transplant recipients takes between 21 to 30 days, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)