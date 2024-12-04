Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Two passengers on a Hyderabad to Mumbai bus were intercepted by officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) who seized 16 kilogram of psychtropic drug Mephedrone from the bus, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on specific intelligence that Mephedrone (a psychotropic substance under NDPS Act,1985) was being smuggled in substantial quantity, officers mounted surveillance overnight and intercepted both passengers in early hours of December 3.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked in Punjab: Man Tries To Shoot Shiromani Akali Dal President at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Arrested (Watch Video).

Search of their baggage resulted in the recovery of 16 kg of white powdered substance purported to be Mephedrone. Preliminary testing confirmed the same.

In subsequent follow up actions, three middlemen and receivers were also apprehended in Mumbai. An amount of Rs 1.93 crore cash was also recovered in follow up search.

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2024 Date: Hall Ticket for 70th Preliminary Test Exam of Bihar Public Service Commission Likely To Be Released Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total 16 kg of Mephedrone and Rs 1.93 Cr cash were seized and five people were arrested, under the provisions of NDPS Act,1985. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)