Mumbai, December 4: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the 70th Integrated Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination soon. Once released, candidates can visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in to check and download the hall tickets. Notably, the BPSC 70th Preliminary Test (PT) is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 13. Nearly 4.83 lakh candidates have registered to participate in the examination.

It must be noted that the Bihar Public Service Commission announced its largest-ever recruitment drive for the Combined Civil Services. In the beginning, BPSC had invited applications for 1,957 vacancies which was later increased several times to a total of 2,035 posts. The commission is aiming to fill over 2,000 vacancies of Administrative and Executive level posts.

How to Download BPSC 70th admit card 2024:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 or 70th

Combined Competitive Exam link

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on the submit button

Your BPSC 70th admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

The BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination or BPSC 70TH CEE exam will consist of two phases - a preliminary examination and a main exam. The preliminary exam will last for two hours and feature objective-type questions worth a total of 150 marks. Only those candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination.

Candidates must note that the BPSC 70th prelims exam admit card can only be downloaded online. It is mandatory for candidates to carry a copy of their BPSC 70th Admit Card 2024 to the exam centre on the exam day.

