Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) All 288 swab samples tested during the 15th genome sequencing series in Mumbai have been found infected with the Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs State of Haryana To Reinstate 1300 Primary School Teachers.

In a release issued during the day, it said the samples were collected between June 12 and September 1, adding that all of the patients had already recovered.

Also Read | Oppo F21s Pro Series Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Out of the 288 samples, 106 samples (37 per cent) had the BA.2.75 variant, 96 (33 per cent) were of the BA.2.75.1 variant, and 60 (21 per cent) were found with BA. 2.75.2 variant.

"Apart from this, six samples each were found with BA.5.2 and BJ.1 variants, four samples of BA 2.76 variant, three samples of BA 2 variant, two of BA.1 variant and one each of BA.2.10.4, BA.2.74, BA.5.1, BE.1 and BE.3 variants," the release said.

Giving details of the 288 patients from whom the samples were collected, the civic body said 91 (32 per cent) were in the 21-40 age group, 84 (29 per cent) in the 61-80 age group, 77 (27 per cent) in the 41-60 age group, 26 (9 per cent) were above 81 years of age and 10 (3 per cent) patients were in the sub-20 years segment.

Of this 10, a total of three patients were in the 0-3 age group and seven in the 0-18 age group, it added.

The release also highlighted that two patients out of 288 had not taken a single dose of the coronavirus vaccine, 84 (29 per cent) had taken just one jab, and 202 (70 per cent) had taken both doses.

As on Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally stood at 11,48,502, including 19,721 deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)