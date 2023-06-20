Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) Six new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections to 11,63,919, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per the civic body's health bulletin, the toll remained unchanged at 19,773, while the count of recoveries reached 11,44,112 after eight patients recovered during the day.

The city did not record a single new case on Monday, for the first time since February.

At least 905 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city so far to 1,88,91,326, the bulletin stated.

With this, the city is now left with 34 active cases, it said.

The city's recovery rate is at 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate for the period June 13 to June 19 was 0.0005 per cent, the bulletin said.

