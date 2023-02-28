Mumbai, February 28: A 45-year-old man allegedly stabbed his neighbour to death suspecting him of having an affair with his wife in suburban Mankhurd here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Maharashtra Nagar locality on Sunday morning, when the accused repeatedly stabbed his 32-year-old neighbour with a sharp weapon after an argument, an official from Trombey police station said. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, he said. Hyderabad Shocker: Wife Hires Goons to Rape Hubby's Friend Over 'Affair'; Six Arrested.

The accused had suspected the victim of having an affair with his wife and had confronted him about it, the official said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who is on the run, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)