Asifabad (Telangana) [India], September 10 (ANI): Mumbai Police Crime Branch on wednesday arrested two people from the Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Indian Navy's residential area in Mumbai.

Police said that a rifle and 40 bullets were recovered from their possession.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Run Starlink Likely To Begin Satellite Internet Trial Soon in India; Check Expected Launch Timeline, Price and Other Details.

Mumbai Police further said that the arrested were being brought to Mumbai on a transit remand.

According to Mumbai Police Crime Branch, "Two people arrested from Asifabad district of Telangana in connection with taking away the rifle along with ammunition from a sentry post in the Navy's residential area in Mumbai. They are being brought to Mumbai on transit remand. A rifle and 40 bullets have been recovered from them".

Also Read | Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Admit Losing Rafale Jets and S-400 Systems During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Manipulated Video.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Police had registered an FIR on a Navy official's complaint over the loss of a rifle and other items at PS Cuff Parade.

According to the Ministry of Defence PR, earlier, a Board of Inquiry was ordered to investigate the circumstances which led to this incident.

Earlier on the night of September 6, in an Indian Navy officer's residential area, a rifle, along with other ammunition, went missing from a sentry post.

As per the Ministry of Defence PR, a junior sailor, whilst on sentry duty, was allegedly approached by another person in naval uniform who relieved him of his duties.

However, the person who assumed sentry duties was found missing from his post along with the rifle and ammunition.

An extensive search operation was undertaken to recover the lost items in coordination with the Mumbai Police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)