Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work.

Thackeraytook stock of the situation and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to coordinate with the police and railway authorities, health machinery and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to ensure that citizens do not face any hardships.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray Appeals People to Remain Indoors Amid Heavy Rainfall and Strong Wind Warnings.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) also said that Thackeray directed the authorities to monitor the situation arising out of disruption of power supply, uprooting of trees and water-logging as a result of heavy rains.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials were asked to ensure that there is no accident at the ongoing work at Metro Rail sites, it said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 Event Live News Updates: Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 & More; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)