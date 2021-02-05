Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) With the addition of 415 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the tally of infections in Mumbai has reached 3,11,012, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Apart from this, the toll in the city rose to 11,382, after four more patients died of the infection, the official said.

According to the official data, 302 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the count of recoveries to 2,93,118.

The city is now left with 5,597 active cases, the official said, adding that the doubling rate has improved to 550 days.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,883 people, including 5,130 healthcare workers and 753 frontline staffers, were given the COVID-19 vaccine at 20 vaccination centres in the city during the day, a civic official said.

With this, 68,837 healthcare workers have been inoculated in the city so far, he added.

