Mumbai did not record any COVID-19 related death in the past 24 hours, the second time in 2022, while 235 people tested positive for coronavirus in the city.

Here is the Tweet From BMC:

Zero Covid Deaths Today! Extremely happy to be repeating this announcement after a long time. It's a testimonial to Mumbai surfing over the third wave and how! Masks and vigilance up Mumbai, the end is in sight.#ZeroCovidDeaths #NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 15, 2022

