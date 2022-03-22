Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 26 COVID-19 cases, the addition to the tally being less than 30 for the third consecutive day, while the death toll remained unchanged for the sixth day in a row, a civic official said.

The metropolis' tally stands at 10,57,615 and the toll is 16,693, he said.

The city added 28 cases on Monday and 27 on Sunday, while the addition has been less than 100 since March 2 this year, the official pointed out.

He also said the death toll has remained unchanged for 20 out of 22 days in March.

The discharge of 49 people in the last 24 hours has taken the recovery count to 10,37,762, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, leaving Mumbai with an active tally of 275, the official informed.

With 9,968 samples examined in the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day when this figure was less than 10,000, the overall number of tests in the country's financial capital was 1,65,11,721, civic data showed.

It also showed that the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.002 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 20,720 days.

The growth rate in COVID-19 cases between March 15 and 21 was 0.003 per cent, and there were no sealed buildings or containment zones currently, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

A civic health bulletin said 21 out of the 26 new cases were asymptomatic, with five requiring hospitalization, of which just one needed oxygen support.

It also said only 32 out of 26,495 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied.

Mumbai had reported its highest daily addition of 20,971 cases on January 7 amid the third wave of the pandemic, while the highest number deaths, at 90, took place on May 1 last year.

