Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday reported 330 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 10,64,603, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, a civic official said.

So far, 10,43,108 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 198 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,929, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

He said only 20 of the 330 persons detected with the infection in the last 24 hours needed hospitalisation.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent, the caseload doubling rate was 3,138 days, while the overall growth rate between May 21 and 27 stood at 0.022 per cent.

It also revealed that 8,582 tests carried out in the last 24 hours had taken the overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai to 1,71,15,857.

Despite the daily addition to the caseload crossing the 300-mark of late, the city did not have sealed buildings or containment zones currently, as per BMC data.

