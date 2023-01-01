Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) With the addition of four new cases of coronavirus, tally of infections in Mumbai reached 11,55,128 on Sunday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the toll remained unchanged at 19,746, while the count of recoveries reached 11,35,347, after nine patients were discharged.

Mumbai had on Saturday reported two cases and zero fatality.

With this, the city is now left with 35 active cases, it said.

The average doubling rate is at 1,36,461 days, while recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate between December 25 and December 31 was 0.0006 per cent, the bulletin stated.

As many as 2,209 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,86,37,004, it said.

