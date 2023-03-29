Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police officials.

The victim is identified as Rupali Patil, a construction professional, and resident of Kopraoli in Uran.

Also Read | COVID-19: Molecule Neutralising SARS-CoV-2 Virus Found, Could Reduce Infection Duration Upon Exposure.

The incident happened when she was travelling in a car when two unidentified bike riders fired shots at the car, said Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane.

The Police are investigating the incident.

Also Read | Global Security Landscape Faced With Several Challenges, SCO Region Also Affected, Says NSA Ajit Doval.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)