Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 cases rose by 1,174 to 93,894 on Monday while the death toll went up by 47 to 5,332, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 750 more patients being discharged from hospitals in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 65,622.

Mumbai now has 22,939 active cases while 934 suspected patients have been admitted in hospitals, the BMC said.

The city had recorded its first coronavirus positive case on March 11 and the first death on March 17.

