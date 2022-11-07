Muzaffarnagar, November 7: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by her neighbour whose marriage proposal she had rejected, police said here on Monday.

The accused was identified as Sonu Banjara, they said. Priyanshi, who was missing from home since Saturday, was found dead in a sugar cane field in Hajipur village on Sunday, they said. UP Shocker: Youth Thrashes Elderly Man With Shoes for Asking for Bundle of Beedi in Firozabad, Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vinit Jaiswal said a case has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested. UP Shocker: Dying Man Cries for Help As Bystanders Film Him in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The girl's father in a complaint alleged that the accused was pressurising his daughter for marriage and had also threatened his family. The body has been sent for the post-mortem, he said.

