In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, a youth allegedly beat a senior citizen for asking for a bundle of beedi. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the youngster can be seen beating the old man with shoes for asking beedi from him. The incident took place under the Narkhi police station area limits. The old man told cops that he was beaten by the youth for demanding a bundle of beedi. After the incident came to light, Firozabad police said that a legal action is being taken at the Narkhli police station. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections. Video: Furious Over Being Stopped at Toll Plaza, Woman Engages in Ugly Fight With Female Staffers in UP’s Jalaun.

Youth Beats Old Man for Demanding Beedi

Firozabad Police Says Case Registered Under Relevant Sections

थाना नारखी पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Firozabad Police (@firozabadpolice) November 2, 2022

