Kangra, October 29: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that the My (Mera Yuva) Bharat portal, to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will provide a platform to crores of youth where they can contribute towards nation building. The Union Minister was speaking to reporters after listening to the 106th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

"PM Modi inspired everyone to organise the Run For Unity programme on October 31. The Meri Maati Mera Desh program will conclude in Delhi on that day. And on the same day, My (Mera Yuva) Bharat portal will be launched. This will provide a platform to crores of youth where they can contribute towards nation-building," Thakur said. Naxal Violence in Chhattisgarh: Anurag Thakur Hails Centre for Dip in Naxal Menace in State; Says Bhupesh Baghel Government One of ‘Scams and Mafias’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a major nationwide 'Mera Yuva Bharat' platform will be launched on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on October 31. The name of this platform is 'Mera Yuva Bharat', i.e. 'My Bharat' and it will provide an opportunity for the youth of India to play an active role in various nation-building events, PM Modi said while addressing the 106th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'. Anurag Thakur Offers Prayers at Baglamukhi Dham on ‘Maha Ashtami’ in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra District (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, while speaking to reporters, Thakur also noted the record-breaking sales of Khadi this month, which found a special mention in PM Modi's monthly radio programme. During his address, PM Modi said, "You will be pleased to know of another fact that earlier in the country, the sale of Khadi products could barely touch thirty thousand crore rupees; now this is rising to reach almost 1.25 lakh crore rupees." "The rise in sales of Khadi means its benefit reaches myriad sections across cities and villages," he added.

