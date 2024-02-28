Aizawl, Feb 28 (PTI) At least four persons, including a Myanmar national, were arrested for possessing heroin and ganja worth Rs 44.3 lakh in two separate operations in east Mizoram's Champhai district, an Assam Rifles statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel carried out an operation at Zokhawthar on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Monday and seized 39 grams of heroin worth Rs 27.3 lakh from the possession of three drug peddlers, the statement said.

In another operation, the paramilitary force seized 24 grams of heroin worth Rs 12 lakh and 5 kg of ganja valued at Rs 5 lakh at Vaikhawtlang in Champhai district on the same day, and arrested a Myanmar national for possessing the contraband, it said.

The seized contraband and the four accused were handed over to state police, the statement added.

