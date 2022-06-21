Dimapur, Jun 21 (PTI) Naga civil society organisations, tribal bodies, public leaders and intellectuals of Nagaland Tuesday resolved to constitute an action committee to press for a solution to the Naga political issue.

The decision was taken at a meeting initiated and organized by Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation (NGBF), an apex body of village chieftains in the state here.

The meeting resolved to press upon the Centre, NSCN(IM) and the working committee of Naga National Political Groups to conclude the ongoing negotiations on the basis of understanding that was reached with the Government of India on October 31, 2019, a release issued by the NGBF said.

The proposed body will be called Nagaland People's Action Committee for which every apex tribal hoho (organisations) in the state have been asked to delegate one representative each to be its member.

The Committee will have composed of seven members with social activist Theja Therie as convener, it said.

