Nagpur, Oct 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed allegedly by his minor friend for not giving the latter his mobile phone, police in Parseoni area of Nagpur said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night and the deceased has been identified as Pritam Kamade, an official said.

"The minor asked Kamade for his mobile phone but the latter refused by claiming its charge had drained out. The two had an argument during which the accused hit Kamade with an iron rod. He died in a hospital some time later," he said.

A murder case has been registered, the Parseoni police station official said.

