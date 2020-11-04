Nagpur, Nov 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 1,03,876 on Wednesday with the addition of 234 fresh cases, an official said.

With ten more people succumbing to the infection, the count of fatalities mounted to 3,439 in the district.

The number of recoveries reached 96,801 with 292 people being discharged in the day, an official release said.

The district is now left with 3,636 active cases, it said.

