Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Parts of Nagpur witnessed severe waterlogging on Wednesday morning, following heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has begun the rescue operation and dewatering process.

Visuals from the Narendra Nagar area in Nagpur showed roads and the underpass inundated after the rainfall.

NMC's City Operation Centre monitored waterlogged areas through CCTV and attended to people's problems over calls.

NMC Chief Fire and Disaster Management Officer Tushar Barahate said, "Nagpur received heavy rainfall causing waterlogging in the city. We have received 40-50 calls over this, and 5-7 trees have fallen. A report of people being stuck has also been received, for which we have started a rescue operation."

"Dewatering pumps are being used to reduce the water," Barahate added.

Meanwhile, because of continuous rainfall and the forecast of further heavy showers, District Collector Vipin Itankar has ordered the closure of all schools and colleges across the district for Wednesday.

The order said, "The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for 08/07/2025, while a yellow alert has been issued for 09/07/2025. Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in Nagpur."

"Nagpur witnessed heavy rains, and the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rains. Several roads in Nagpur district are affected. In order to prevent any untoward incident in Nagpur district and to protect the school students from getting affected by any emergency situation arising due to heavy rainfall, students of all Anganwadis, Schools and Colleges in the district are given leave tomorrow, 09/07/2025," the order read.

According to the IMD, Nagpur witnessed 80.9 mm of rainfall. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning in Nagpur on Wednesday.

According to a press release by IMD, in Nagpur, Bhiwapur recorded 12 cm of rainfall; Ramtek, 11 cm; Mauda, Kuhi, and Perseoni, 10 cm each; Kamptee, 9 cm; Umrer, 8 cm; and Kalmeshwar and Nagpur Aerodrome, 7 cm each.

Very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Tripura, Mizoram, Gujarat Region, Telangana, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha on July 8, Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 9; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on July 8-9; Madhya Pradesh during July 8-11; East Rajasthan on July 11-12. (ANI)

