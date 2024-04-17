Puducherry [India], April 17 (ANI): Days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA VP Ramalingam said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to be elected back to office for the third time.

"Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time. People are waiting for 19 April (polling day). Party president JP Nadda is very happy with the public reaction," Ramalingam told ANI on Wednesday.

Ramalingam said that more than 30,000 people participated in the roadshow held by BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, our national president came. Every street looked festive. More than 30,000 people participated (in the roadshow). Our candidate A Namassivayam is heading towards victory. He is a good candidate and needs to serve the nation," he said.

Congress has fielded 2019 winner V Vaithilingam from the Puducherry constituency against BJP candidate A Namassivayam in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Namassivayam, who is also the Home Minister of the Union Territory, expressed confidence in winning the Lok Sabha seat and promised to work for the development of the region.

"We will win the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat," he said, reckoning that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections holds potential for BJP to expand its presence in Southern states.

Namassivayam further said, "There are four regions of the Union Territory of Puducherry-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, we are doing development in each and every region and it will continue to happen in future as well...We want to make it as best Puducherry."

Voting for all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the only constituency in Puducherry will be held in the first phase on April 19. The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the country from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. (ANI)

