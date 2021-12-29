Nashik, Dec 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 4,13,763 on Wednesday after 73 cases were detected, while two deaths took the toll to 8,755, an official said.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Recovering Well After Road Accident, Reveals Badshah.

So far, 4,04,553 people have been discharged post recovery, including 37 during the day, he said.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for New Year's Eve, Warns of Strict Action Against Drunken Driving, Overspeeding and Reckless Driving.

With 2,760 samples being examined on Wednesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,16,007, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)